132 new US citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Milwaukee

Posted 4:08 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, October 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- More than 100 new citizens were welcomed to the country officially on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Milwaukee U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office along with MATC and the U.S. District Court for Eastern Wisconsin hosted a naturalization ceremony.

132 people from 43 different countries took the Oath of Allegiance and became citizens. It gives people an opportunity to fully participate in all the rights that come with being a U.S. citizen.

A federal judge presided over Thursday's ceremony.

