Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day is an initiative designed to promote education, awareness and access

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Each woman facing breast cancer has a unique journey. A decision about reconstruction surgery is very personal -- and can be challenging. Dr. Erin Doren with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about a very important day coming up.

Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day, celebrated annually on the third Wednesday of October, is an initiative designed to promote education, awareness, and access for women who may wish to consider post-mastectomy breast reconstruction. BRA Day 2019 is Oct. 16.

When and how do you provide information to a woman who has breast cancer potentially facing chemo, radiation, and therapy – an overwhelming diagnosis?

• We know research shows that 75% of women DO NOT know the range of breast reconstruction options available to them.

• As an academic medical center, we feel strongly that we provide education and information to women who are considering breast reconstruction surgery.

• Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network has board-certified plastic surgeons who committed to providing women with all breast reconstruction options.