Chicken recall expands due to possible listeria contamination

The USDA has announced a large recall of chicken sold at stores nationwide due to concerns about listeria contamination.

Tip Top Poultry, Inc. has recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products that were used in additional products, including possibly being served from a deli counter in grocery stores.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019. The products subject to recall can be found here.

A list of the retailers that sold the chicken can be found here. Here is a list of the impacted labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.