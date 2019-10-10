Feeling back up? The fiber-rich foods that will help you gut get back to normal

MILWAUKEE -- Feeling back up? You're probably not getting your fill of fiber. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe’s Market joins Real Milwaukee with some foods that help keep things moving.
Institute of Medicine recommends most adult women consume 25 grams of fiber per day and men 38 grams per day. Some research indicated 12-15 grams per day is consumed by Americans. Only about 12% of Americans eat as much fruit as they're supposed to every day, and less than 10% eat enough vegetables
Tips when increasing fiber:
- Do it gradually. Eating more fiber than what you are used to can cause gas, bloating and cramps.
- Make sure you drink enough water; this helps the fiber pass through the digestive system.
- Apples, Pears & Oranges
- One medium apple with the skin contains 4 grams of fiber.
- One medium pear contains 5 grams of fiber.
- One medium orange contains 3 grams of fiber.
- Apples & citrus fruits are rich in the soluble fiber pectin. Pectin can accelerate colonic transit time and reduce constipation.