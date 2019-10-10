Feeling back up? The fiber-rich foods that will help you gut get back to normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Feeling back up? You're probably not getting your fill of fiber. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe’s Market joins Real Milwaukee with some foods that help keep things moving.

Institute of Medicine recommends most adult women consume 25 grams of fiber per day and men 38 grams per day. Some research indicated 12-15 grams per day is consumed by Americans. Only about 12% of Americans eat as much fruit as they're supposed to every day, and less than 10% eat enough vegetables

Tips when increasing fiber: