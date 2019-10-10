Man taken to hospital by Flight for Life after rollover crash on I-43 in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 34-year-old man from East Troy was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life early Thursday morning, Oct. 10 following a rollover crash in Waukesha County. A 35-year-old woman from East Troy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance for treatment.

The crash happened on southbound I-43 north of Moorland Road around 3 a.m.

The initial investigation indicates the SUV was traveling southbound on I-43 and lost control — leaving the roadway and rolling over. The 34-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.