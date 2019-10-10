FOX6 Coats for Kids is coming this November

MILWAUKEE — With your generous help, FOX6 has been keeping kids warm in southeastern Wisconsin for so many years. Believe it or not, the 2019 Coats for Kids campaign will be our 35th anniversary!

The final details are coming together now, but we can tell you that the collection dates will be Nov. 11 – Dec. 8.

As you know, the winters around here can be tough, and it’s vital to make sure that kids in our communities have good, warm winter coats to protect them. Unfortunately, the need for coats is still as great as ever, so we’re hopeful that you’ll join us once again in our mission to keep kids warm, one coat at a time.

The finishing touches are being put on the 2019 Coats for Kids Drive Packet and if you email us at coatsforkids@fox6now.com , you’ll be among the first to receive the complete details of the 2019 campaign in just a couple of weeks.

Thank you for helping us keep kids warm for 35 years. Your continued support of FOX6 Coats for Kids is appreciated!