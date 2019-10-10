Haunted houses, scary movies: Fiserv Forum transforms into Fear District four days a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When you go to a haunted house during Halloween season it's a must that it has creepy characters. The Fear District outside Fiserv Forum has plenty of "scare actors" ready to put on a show.

About Fear District (website)

Haunted houses, scary movies in The Beer Garden, interactive games, ghoulish food and beverages and more will come to Deer District when the new year-round destination surrounding Fiserv Forum is transformed into Fear District four days a week from Thursday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

Entry into Fear District is free. Tickets for the haunted houses go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., and will be available at FearDistrictMKE.com or the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under and for people 65 and over. A pre-sale runs from Friday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 9, and tickets can be purchased at FearDistrictMKE.com. Games and food and beverages will be sold separately.