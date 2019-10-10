Interactive games, ghoulish food: Deer District has been transformed into Fear District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a carnival-like atmosphere with three haunted houses in the plaza just outside of Fiserv Forum. Deer District has been transformed into Fear District and Brian Kramp is getting a taste of the fun.

About Fear District (website)

Haunted houses, scary movies in The Beer Garden, interactive games, ghoulish food and beverages and more will come to Deer District when the new year-round destination surrounding Fiserv Forum is transformed into Fear District four days a week from Thursday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

Entry into Fear District is free. Tickets for the haunted houses go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., and will be available at FearDistrictMKE.com or the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under and for people 65 and over. A pre-sale runs from Friday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 9, and tickets can be purchased at FearDistrictMKE.com. Games and food and beverages will be sold separately.