Marvin Patterson sentenced to 5 years in prison in shooting death of Kiara Brown

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marvin Patterson on Thursday, Oct. 10 to five years in prison and another five years of extended supervision. Patterson will also have to pay restitution of more than $18,000. This, in the shooting death of Kiara Brown near 98th and Carmen in March 2018.

Patterson pleaded guilty in August to an amended charge — homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon/explosive. He was initially charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the 98th and Carmen in Milwaukee around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a person shot in a vehicle. Police had been alerted by a citizen — who had observed a white car blocking an alley with the driver’s door open.

The citizen did not observe anyone in the driver’s seat but did observe a woman, who appeared to be dead, in the passenger seat. According to police, Brown was shot inside a vehicle at that location and died from her injuries.