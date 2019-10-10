× ‘More interactive features:’ Ice Castles returning to Lake Geneva with new location

LAKE GENEVA — The Ice Castles will return to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this season, with a new location at Geneva National Resort & Club. The new location is projected to open in early January if weather permits.

“We are thrilled to bring Ice Castles back to Lake Geneva this winter,” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis, “Our partnership with Geneva National Resort will allow us to create an even bigger castle with more interactive features and magical elements for guests to enjoy.”

Ice Castles is a seasonal entertainment company that creates elaborate castles built entirely from ice each winter in several cities across North America. Professional ice artisans grow, harvest, and hand-place up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the breathtaking outdoor attraction. The experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, crawl spaces, and slot canyons, which are all illuminated at night with color-changing LED lights embedded inside the ice.