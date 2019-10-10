× North Carolina woman accused of raping 5-year-old boy

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is facing child rape charges after a reported sexual assault, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandy Nicole Naylor, 32, of Lexington, is charged with two counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent liberties.

On July 9, the sheriff’s office got a report of a sexual assault on a 5-year-old boy that happened in 2015.

The boy, now 9, attended a forensic interview at The Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville.

Following further investigation, Naylor was charged.

On Thursday, Naylor was being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center on unrelated charges, where she was served warrants for the rape and indecent liberties charges.

She was given a $1 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Lexington on Oct. 14.