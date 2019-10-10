‘Safer place to live:’ MPD, mayor thank citizens for tip that resulted in drug bust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, Oct. 10 held a news conference after law enforcement seized $935,874 in cash in addition to nearly 20 pounds of marijuana, thousands of THC vape cartridges, and much more from a Milwaukee home. Charges were filed Saturday, Oct. 5 against a Milwaukee man and woman for allegedly operating a drug trafficking place out of their residence on the city’s south side.

“This is a remarkable example of excellent police work combined with citizen involvement,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “So what’s the story? The story is, we had concerned citizens. They saw suspicious activity at a home on the south side of Milwaukee and they contact the Milwaukee Police Department.”

“The Milwaukee Police Department wants to thank immensely the residents who provided information regarding this illegal drug operation. This is just one example, as the mayor said, of how officers and the citizenry work together. By doing this, this makes Milwaukee a safer place to live, work and raise a family,” said MPD District 6 Captain Kristin Riestra.

Amanda Ware, 30, and Govanny Molina, 34 face the following criminal counts:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (THC)(greater than 10,000 grams), as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (Ware, Molina)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place, use of a dangerous weapon (Ware, Molina)

Neighbors told FOX6 News five of them tipped off police that Ware and Molina were dealing drugs.

After that tip, law enforcement monitored the Norwich Court residence, as well as the actions of Molina and Ware on the days leading up to the execution of the search warrant. They saw both Molina and Ware “coming and going from the residence. On one of the surveillance dates, law enforcement observed Molina with a large bulge in his right front pants pocket. Based on the shape of this object, law enforcement believed the object was a firearm.”

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

During the execution of the search warrant on Oct. 1, officers “noted the distinct smell of marijuana.” They found the following at different parts inside the house: