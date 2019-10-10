Vice President Mike Pence to talk trade policy in Pleasant Prairie visit on Oct. 17

Posted 2:00 pm, October 10, 2019, by

US Vice President Mike Pence listens during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for Edwin Meese in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on October 8, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit the Uline Warehouse in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The vice president will be in the state to talk about trade policy. In particular, a news release says Pence will talk about how the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will benefit the economy and American workers in the Pleasant Prairie area and the state of Wisconsin.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.