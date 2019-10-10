× Vice President Mike Pence to talk trade policy in Pleasant Prairie visit on Oct. 17

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit the Uline Warehouse in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The vice president will be in the state to talk about trade policy. In particular, a news release says Pence will talk about how the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will benefit the economy and American workers in the Pleasant Prairie area and the state of Wisconsin.