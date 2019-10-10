“Will feature popular amenities:’ Movie Tavern is coming to Brookfield Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- In just one day, the state's firest movie tavern will be opening right here in southeast Wisconsin. Adam Levetzow joins FOX6 WakeUp to give us an inside look at the new venue at Brookfield Square.

About Movie Tavern (website)

The new Movie Tavern by Marcus at Brookfield Square will have eight auditoriums. The theatre will feature popular amenities from Marcus Theatres, including comfortable DreamLounge recliners throughout the Movie Tavern by Marcus, Brookfield Square building and one SuperScreen DLX auditorium with an oversized screen, immersive Dolby Atmos sound and optional heated recliner seating. Although Movie Tavern by Marcus will feature local favorite, Zaffiro’s pizza on its menu, the food and beverage offerings overall will be different than other Marcus Theatres locations. The bar will be different as well. Simply called The Tavern, it will feature an open concept complete with lounge and traditional bar seating. Here, guests will be able to order food and beverages that can be enjoyed in the bar/lounge or delivered to their auditorium by food runners. Orders also can be placed at the concession stand and will be delivered to guests’ seats.

For more information about Movie Tavern by Marcus, visit www.MovieTavern.com.

For more information about Marcus Theatres, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com.