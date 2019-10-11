18-year-old Beaver Dam man accused of shooting out windows with BB gun

BEAVER DAM — An 18-year-old Beaver Dam man faces three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property — for allegedly shooting out windows with a BB gun. The accused is Jonathan Villa.

Beaver Dam police say in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Oct. 8, officers responded to several complaints about windows being shot out by a BB gun. With the assistance of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a white Dodge Dart that matched the description of the suspect vehicle was located. Villa was arrested a short time later.

Officials said in a Facebook post, “These crimes are particularly aggravating because they target random vehicles and random victims.”

Officials say they have taken several additional complaints of similar activity. They urge anyone with information to come forward.

Villa made his initial appearance on the charges on Wednesday, Oct. 9. He is due back in court on Nov. 6.