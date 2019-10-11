× Admirals earn 1st win of the season, topping Griffins 4-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 38 shots to lead the Admirals to a 4-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday night at the Van Andel Arena.

The win was Milwaukee’s first of the year (1-1-0-0), who opens up the home portion of their schedule on Saturday night.

Grosenick was particularly busy in the final two frames, as the Griffins pumped 28 shots to the goal.

Milwaukee scored a pair of first-period power play goals to claim a 2-0 edge after one frame. Anthony Richard found a soft spot between the circles and converted a Yakov Trenin pass from the right post for his first goal of the season at 7:36. Trenin and Josh Wilkins recorded the assists.

Trenin scored his second goal of the season when he deflected a Jeremy Davies shot into the goal for the other first-period power play marker. The assist was Davies’ first professional point. Wilkins also assisted on the goal.

The Griffins got on the scoreboard with a power play goal at 7:22 of the second period. Chris Terry’s slap shot from the right circle found the back of the net.

Milwaukee reclaimed its two-goal cushion when Eeli Tolvanen scored from the left point at 8:37 of the second period. Matt Donovan and Miikka Salomaki recorded the helpers.

Mathieu Olivier closed the scoring with an empty-netter at 17:55 of the third period. Olivier’s first goal of the season was assisted by Cole Schneider.

The Ads finished the night 2-for-3 on the power-play as the Griffins outshot Milwaukee 39-28 in the game.

The Admirals 2019-20 regular season continues Sat., Oct. 12 when the Ads open the home portion of the schedule against the Laval Rocket at Panther Arena.