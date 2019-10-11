Admission is FREE: The Harvest Festival takes place on the St. Paul Avenue sidewalk, adjacent to the Public Market

MILWAUKEE -- With the fall weather in full swing -- that means Harvest Festival is here. Paul Schwartz and Alison Enders joins FOX6 WakeUP with more on the Public Market's annual event.

About Harvest Festival (website)

In what has become one of the most highly anticipated fall events in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood, We're once again ready for our annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. along St Paul Avenue to commemorate the anniversary of the market opening almost 14 years ago.

The Harvest Festival takes place on the St. Paul Avenue sidewalk, adjacent to the public market building. Admission is FREE and guests will enjoy autumn inspired activities throughout the afternoon. Attendees 21 years of age or older can sample pumpkin ale tapped from the market’s giant pumpkin.

Festivities taking place include:

Apple Cider Pressing

Wood Burning Stove Caramel Apples

LIVE music

Pumpkin Bowling

vendor specials

Pumpkin Beer Tasting – w/ Lakefront Brewery‘s Pumpkin Lager

& MORE!

For more information please call 414-336-1111.