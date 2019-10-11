Freeze warning issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday

Admission is FREE: The Harvest Festival takes place on the St. Paul Avenue sidewalk, adjacent to the Public Market

Posted 9:35 am, October 11, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- With the fall weather in full swing -- that means Harvest Festival is here. Paul Schwartz and Alison Enders joins FOX6 WakeUP with more on the Public Market's annual event.

About Harvest Festival (website)

In what has become one of the most highly anticipated fall events in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood, We're once again ready for our annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. along St Paul Avenue to commemorate the anniversary of the market opening almost 14 years ago.

The Harvest Festival takes place on the St. Paul Avenue sidewalk, adjacent to the public market building. Admission is FREE and guests will enjoy autumn inspired activities throughout the afternoon. Attendees 21 years of age or older can sample pumpkin ale tapped from the market’s giant pumpkin.

Festivities taking place include:

  • Apple Cider Pressing
  • Wood Burning Stove Caramel Apples
  • LIVE music
  • Pumpkin Bowling
  • vendor specials
  • Pumpkin Beer Tasting – w/ Lakefront Brewery‘s Pumpkin Lager
  • & MORE!

For more information please call 414-336-1111.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.