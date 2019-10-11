Attention drivers: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

New Traffic Pattern

Driving on new pavement, SLOW DOWN

I-94 WEST (NB) entrance and exit ramps to Drexel Avenue closed for approximately one month.

I-94 WEST (NB) entrance and exit ramps at Rawson Avenue closed through late 2019.

Alternate Routes: College Avenue, Ryan Road, 27th Street, and WIS 38 to get around the long-term ramp closures.

Traffic on I-94 will be decoupled and shifted to their respective sides of the freeway. Three lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction and work will continue in the median through late 2019. The speed limit will remain 60 mph between County G and WIS 20.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2019:

I-94 EAST (SB), between County G and WIS 20, is scheduled to close to traffic between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. as crews work to perform a traffic switch.

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, West Frontage Road, and WIS 20 to get around the closure.

**SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2019:

I-94 EAST (SB) entrance/exit ramps at County K are scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m.

Golf Road, under I-94, is scheduled to reopen by 8 a.m.

Kraut Road, under I-94, is scheduled to reopen by 8 a.m.

OTHER AREA PROJECTS:

WIS 119 (Airport Spur) Project

WisDOT is performing bridge maintenance work along WIS 119 (Airport Spur) to help maximize its serviceable life. The project is scheduled to be completed fall of 2019.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2019

Westbound WIS 119 (Airport Spur) at Howell Avenue (WIS 38) is scheduled to close to traffic for approximately 30-days beginning Monday October 14, by 3 a.m. Crews will work to replace joints and bearings on the bridges over Howell Avenue during this closure.

Detour: