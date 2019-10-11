‘Crisp out here:’ Chilly temps aren’t keeping people from venturing outdoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- A lot of people were out on Friday night, Oct. 11 -- and feeling firsthand the first cold snap of the season.

"I'm wearing insulated boots and jeans," said Janie Riha, one of those braving the chilly temperatures. "I came prepared. You can take it off. But you can't put it back on if you don't have it."

The chill in the air did not keep folks from enjoying Friday night football games or anything outside in southeast Wisconsin.

"It's nice and fresh and crisp out here," said Aaron Coch who enjoyed picking apples. "I knew it was gonna be a little colder. But it doesn't really bother me. It's still not that bad. It's not snowing yet."

In Ozaukee County, the late morning rain on Friday turned to mud causing the Creekside Valley Farm to close up early for the day. But it was business as usual at Barthel Fruit Farm.

"It's been fairly steady. It's been quite nice seeing people coming out even though it's going to be cold," said Jeff Knudsen, Barthel Fruit Farm owner.

With the temperatures dropped, children got the pumpkin patch to themselves.

"It's really cold. But we need pumpkins because it's gonna be Halloween soon -- and we need to get in the fall spirit," said Henry Grassl, out picking pumpkins.