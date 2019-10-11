Driver arrested for OWI after striking sign, bridge support on Miller Park Way

MILWAUKEE — A driver was transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Oct. 11 following a single-vehicle crash Milwaukee. It happened on northbound Miller Park Way near Canal Street around 2:12 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the driver struck a sign and a bridge support and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested for OWI 1st, and booked and released.

Traffic Management Center (TMC) reported the Bridge Inspector was notified.