Driver arrested for OWI after striking sign, bridge support on Miller Park Way

Posted 1:08 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, October 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A driver was transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Oct. 11 following a single-vehicle crash Milwaukee. It happened on northbound Miller Park Way near Canal Street around 2:12 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the driver struck a sign and a bridge support and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.  He was arrested for OWI 1st, and booked and released.

Traffic Management Center (TMC) reported the Bridge Inspector was notified.

