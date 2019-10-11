Get ready for the coldest temps since early May

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Our first taste of winter is blowing through Wisconsin as temps continue to drop rapidly. We’re seeing a 50° temperature variation from Milwaukee to Denver that as we enter the weekend will cause our highs to plummet.

This system is associated with a broad stretching cold front stretching from Minnesota all the way down to Texas. Hour by hour, our temps will continue to fall from the mid-60s to the low 40s by Friday night.

These below-average temps are thanks in part to the jet stream dipping south and drawing down much colder Canadian air. This air is currently off to our northwest — but by Saturday morning, the coldest temperatures since May 10 settle in.

Northern Wisconsin has the best chance of picking up some decent snow, but due to how saturated and warm the ground is, we don’t expect any of the snow to stick. If we’re lucky, some flurries could fall on the back end of this system as it clears out to the East by early Sunday morning. Probably not worth staying up for — but an exciting first sign of the winter yet to come.

As we look long term, our temps stay below average at least through mid-October. However, by the end of next week, a surge of warmer air moves in from the South. For now, chilly conditions stick around and highs are stuck in the 50s or cooler.