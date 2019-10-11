Freeze warning issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday

Iowa teacher resigns after Facebook post threatening climate activist Greta Thunberg

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg addresses politicians, media and guests with the Houses of Parliament on April 23, 2019 in London, England. Her visit coincides with the ongoing "Extinction Rebellion" protests across London, which have seen days of disruption to roads and transport systems, in a bid to highlight the dangers of climate change. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa high school science teacher has resigned after an investigation into a social media post that appeared to threaten Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas said Friday that teacher Matt Baish resigned effective Thursday.

The resignation came after the conclusion on a school district investigation of a Facebook comment Baish made in response to a post about the 16-year-old Thunberg joining an Oct. 4 student-led climate strike in Iowa City. In his comment, Baish wrote, “Don’t have my sniper rifle.”

Thomas wouldn’t say if Baish was asked to resign.

A phone listing for Baish, who was a teacher at Waterloo West High School, couldn’t be located.

