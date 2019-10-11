Monday night football! Tickets still available for Packers vs. Lions game on Oct. 14

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-94 East near Moorland Road, left lane blocked
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Nick Bellore #43 of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Antonio Morrison #44 of the Green Bay Packers during the second half of a game at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Hey Packers fans — are you looking to enjoy some Monday night football? Well, you’re in luck! A limited number of tickets are available for the Packers vs. Lions game this Monday, Oct. 14.

The tickets are available because the Lions returned a portion of their allotment.

The Packers are currently first in the NFC North, with a record of 4-1. The Lions are second at 2-1. The game will surely be one to watch.

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster. Click HERE to join the Waiting Room.

Go Pack go!

