Monday night football! Tickets still available for Packers vs. Lions game on Oct. 14

GREEN BAY — Hey Packers fans — are you looking to enjoy some Monday night football? Well, you’re in luck! A limited number of tickets are available for the Packers vs. Lions game this Monday, Oct. 14.

The tickets are available because the Lions returned a portion of their allotment.

The Packers are currently first in the NFC North, with a record of 4-1. The Lions are second at 2-1. The game will surely be one to watch.

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster. Click HERE to join the Waiting Room.

