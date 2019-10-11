× MUPD: Safety alert issued after robbery of woman near 19th and Wisconsin Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University police issued a safety alert on Friday, Oct. 11 after a robbery that happened near 19th and Wisconsin Avenue.

Officials say two suspects approached the female victim, who is affiliated with the university, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, removed her property from her hand and fled the scene on foot. No weapon was shown or implied.

The victim did not sustain physical injuries.

If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at 414-288-6800.