Officer rescues baby owl being attacked by crows in Portland

PORTLAND, OR — An officer with the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct took quick action to rescue a baby owl Friday morning, according to KPTV.

Police said Officer Weseman was on patrol near Southeast 113th and Southeast Market Street when he encountered an owl in the road that was being attacked by crows.

The little owl couldn’t fly, so Officer Weseman stood guard until Multnomah County Animal Services could arrive.

Once animal services arrived, they quickly got the baby owl safely out of the road.

Police said the owl had some minor injuries, so it will be taken to the Audubon Society for treatment.