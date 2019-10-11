Police ID officer who fatally shot man during burglary investigation in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Police on Friday, Oct. 11 identified the officer that shot and killed a man on Crystal Spring near Richmond Drive during a burglary investigation in Caledonia in Racine County on Sunday, Aug. 18. The officer has been identified as David Baird, a 4-year veteran of the Caledonia Police Department.

Caledonia police said around 5 p.m. Aug. 18, officers responded to a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring — where a uniformed officer encountered a male “who immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon, causing a serious head wound to the officer.”

The injured officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the individual, ending the threat. The man was identified as Jared Nelson, 38, of Racine.

The officer, a four-year veteran of the Caledonia Police Department, was released from the hospital and recovering at home following the shooting.

Nelson died at the scene.

The Racine Police Department will be in charge of the investigation into this fatal, officer-involved shooting.