Report: NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a father

MILWAUKEE — A report from EuroHoops.net says Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a father in the coming months!

The website reports the news was shared in an Instagram post by Giannis’ girlfriend Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger. The Instagram shows a bib that looks like an Antetokounmpo jersey — along with the words, “BABY FR34K COMING SOON.”

Giannis replied, “Who’s the father?” But his brother commented with a bunch of heart emojis.

