Report: NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a father

Posted 3:31 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, October 11, 2019

Greek basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger arrive for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP)

MILWAUKEE — A report from EuroHoops.net says Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a father in the coming months!

The website reports the news was shared in an Instagram post by Giannis’ girlfriend Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger. The Instagram shows a bib that looks like an Antetokounmpo jersey — along with the words, “BABY FR34K COMING SOON.”

Giannis replied, “Who’s the father?” But his brother commented with a bunch of heart emojis.

