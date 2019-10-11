Statewide Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Fond du Lac woman

FOND DU LAC — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Carolyn Keeler of Fond du Lac. The 69-year-old woman was last seen along County Road K in Fond du Lac around 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

Officials say Keeler left her residence around 9 a.m. Oct. 11 in her vehicle, a 1998 Black Lincoln Navigator, with Wisconsin license plate 567907.

Keeler is described as a female, white, 5’4″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has white/silver naturally curly, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. Keeler was last seen wearing a pink jacket, dark shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.