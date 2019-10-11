Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELM GROVE -- There's a new gym in Elm Grove that's making a difference in multiple ways. By getting people in shape and helping those in need. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Shred415 highlighting their Shred Gives program.

About Shred415 (website)

The Shred415 experience is an instructor-led high intensity interval training class that targets all levels of clients. Created by Chicago fitness experts Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer, the 60-minute workout alternates between treadmill and floor training and leaves its loyal members empowered and motivated.

