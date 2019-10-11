Week 8 High School Blitz Highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time this season the temperatures have dropped. But, the play on the field has picked up as there are plenty of playoff possibilities being pursued. Welcome to the week 8 edition of the High School Blitz.

We start with 2 teams headed to the post season, but battling for the top spot in the the Greater Metro Conference, Menomonee Falls visiting Brookfield Central. Falls down 3-0 in the 3rd, Tamir Thomas changing that with the touchdown, 7-3 Indians. Into the 4th quarter, after a Lancers interception, Rashad Lampkin puts Central back on top with the 1 yard touchdown, 10-7. Thomas gives the Indians a late lead with another touchdown, but a missed extra point makes it a 13-10 game. It didn't matter because Max Hawkings hits Lampkin with just 8 seconds to go and he reaches for the go-ahead touchdown. Central wins 17-13.

In the North Shore conference, two teams still in the hunt for a title with Homestead hosting Slinger. The Owls trying to get something going, Logan Homberg with the keeper for 15 yards. But the drive stalls. The Highlanders trying to get something going before the end of the half, Luke Konik taking it to the 2-yard line leading to Guy Tamin's field goal and a 3-0 lead. But Slinger strikes back and wins this one 10-3.

Staying in the North Shore, Whitefish Bay trying to keep their playoff hopes alive hosting Port Washington. The Pirates driving early, Brady Fleischman with the nice carry to the two, but the Blue Dukes defense doesn't let them score. Whitefish Bay with the ball and Jack Nau taking the reverse into Port's territory. But, an oh no moment for Bay, the fumble and the Pirates Michael Bunyan ends up with the ball. But Whitefish Bay wins this one 21 to 14.

It doesn't get much better than this, a road game to clinch the conference title. That's what Waterford has the opportunity to do with a win at Burlington. But, the home team has championship hopes of their own. That's why this is the High School Blitz Game of the Week. Waterford wins it 49 to 14.

A non-conference meeting between New Berlin West and Brown Deer. Down 21-0, Brown Deer's Tayshawn White taking the 3rd quarter kick off and making the moves all the way to West's 43 yard line. The Spartans stop the drive and then make the Falcons pay, Adam Siegel scoring from 6 yards out and it's 27-0. Vikings take this one 42 to 8.

The two top teams in the Midwest Classic meeting up with Brookfield Academy visiting Lake Country Lutheran. Lightning strike quickly, Sam Heicher with the 65 yard score, making it

6-0. Now up, 13-0 Jack Leverenz rumbles 24 yards on this play. Then it's Leverenz again, getting 18 yards for the score, 21-0. Lighting take this one 42 to nothing.

In the City Richardson division, Milwaukee Washington looking for their first win taking on Hamilton. Washington's Dominik Towns with an 18 yard run, but Purgolders can do no more. Hamilton'S Noah Huff with the interception on a later drive. Desmond Mitchell then pays that off with A 15 yard touchdown run. Hamilton wins 40 to 0.