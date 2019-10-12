× 4 hurt in crash caused by SB driver who crossed into NB lanes in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN — Four people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles that happened on State Highway 28 near County Road SS in the Town of Scott in Sheboygan County Saturday evening, Oct. 12.

It happened around 7:45 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary investigation revealed a West Bend man, 28, was driving a Dodge Neon south on State Highway 28, and crossed into the northbound lanes — striking a GMC Sierra being driven by a Sheboygan man, 30.

The Sheboygan man had two passengers — a Sheboygan woman, 41, and a Sheboygan man, 37.

All four people were taken to hospitals with varying degrees of injury. Sheriff’s officials said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.