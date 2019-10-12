× Aaron Jones fined more than $10K for taunting Cowboys’ Byron Jones with wave goodbye

DALLAS — Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers teased Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones with a sassy wave goodbye during last Sunday’s game, and now, he literally has to pay for it.

The running back said on Friday, Oct. 11 that he was fined $10,527 by the NFL for “taunting/ unsportsmanlike conduct” during the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, ESPN reported.

During the third quarter, the Packers running back waltzed into the end zone to score his third touchdown when he threw his opponent a cheeky wave just before crossing the goal line.

“I can’t say it was worth it, but the picture is a dope picture,” Jones said. “I can’t argue with that. I’m going to have that blown up one day in my house.”

Jones said he planned to appeal the fine, hoping the league would show some leniency given that he was a first-time offender, ESPN reported.

“I definitely got a nice picture out of it, but it hurts my pocket a little bit,” Jones said. “I want that money.”

Despite the fine, Jones told reporters he had no ill intentions.

“I was just in the zone,” he said. “No disrespect to him. He’s a great player.”

The Packers beat the Cowboys 34-24.