Chicago police: 4 dead, 1 wounded in apartment shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago police said five people were shot, four of them killed, at an apartment building on the city's northwest side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said a 67-year-old man with a history of issues with his neighbors was in custody.

Riccio said the man first went into an apartment and shot three men and a woman as they ate dinner. The man then went to a separate unit in the building and shot another woman. Police said one victim was in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered. Riccio said the man had a history of complaints from other residents but investigators "don't know what set him off."

Police said the victims were all adults, though their names were not immediately released.

An investigation was ongoing.