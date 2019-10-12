× Disney Cruise Line ‘youth host’ accused of molesting child

MIAMI — A “youth host” on a Disney Cruise Line will stand trial after he was accused of molesting a boy during a cruise earlier this year.

Oliver Lovatt, 24, was arrested in May on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 after the alleged incident on the Disney Magic, an arrest report said.

According to the arrest report, Lovatt was captured by surveillance cameras molesting a 10-year-old boy twice in the ship’s “Oceaneer Kids Lab” while they were playing a game. One of the incidents reportedly occurred while the child was blindfolded.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement:

“We have zero tolerance for this type of unacceptable behavior. When we became aware of the allegation, it was reported to law enforcement and the crew member was removed from duty permanently.”