Driver hurt when pickup truck went through the roof of condo garage in Beloit

BELOIT — The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital after the vehicle ended up going through the roof of a condo garage in Beloit Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on S. Park Avenue near E. Columbine Drive.

According to fire officials, an off-duty deputy fire chief was first on the scene, and found the vehicle through the roof.

Occupants of the condo were home at the time, but they were not hurt.

First responders were on the scene for more than two hours while the truck was being removed from the building.

The garage area suffered extensive damage, but damage estimates weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.