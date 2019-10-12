‘I want to help:’ Florida realtor pays off school lunch debt for students in 9 schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUPITER, Fla. -- $944.34 was the total outstanding lunch debt in all nine schools in the Jupiter, Florida area, and realtor Andrew Levy said that was a modest price to pay to make a big difference in the lives of children.

"I went in there, and I said, 'I want to pay off the lunch debt,'" said Levy.

When Levy learned that over 400 kids in his community couldn't get a full meal in their school cafeteria, he felt he had to take action.

"These children that were in debt were going to either not eat, or, you know, they were going to get just cheese sandwiches, and I thought, 'That's crazy,'" said Levy.

He had no agenda, no children in the district, and no personal connection to the schools, but he knew he could make a difference, so he just made it happen.

"Food is something that you shouldn't have to think about," said Levy. "You know, children shouldn't have to learn hungry."

After he paid those bills and brought the families back to $0, Levy posted about it on Facebook, and soon, hundreds of people commented, asking if they could contribute next time, too, and before he knew it, Levy's act of kindness had started a chain reaction across Palm Beach County.

"I even have had some clients over the last 48 hours say, 'You know something? I want to help. I want to give, too,'" said Levy. "Every quarter, I'm going to do either a GoFundMe page, or a fundraising page that can raise money every quarter so lunch debt never accumulates."