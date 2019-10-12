× Milwaukee Public Museum opens therapeutic ‘sensory room’ for visitors with various abilities, needs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum opened its new sensory room sponsored by The Ziemann Foundation, offering visitors a calm place to retreat from MPM’s sensory-rich exhibits which can be overwhelming for some visitors.

According to a news release from museum officials, the nature-themed therapeutic room features different lighting, textures, and stimulants including bubble tubes, adjustable lights, nature soundscapes, books, fidget toys, and more.

“We are thrilled to be opening up the sensory room,” said Dawn Koceja, accessibility coordinator for the Milwaukee Public Museum in the release. “MPM is committed to making our exhibits as accessible as possible for all members of our community. The sensory room will allow visitors who may be put off by the loud noises in the Rainforest exhibit or the darkness in Third Planet the opportunity to enjoy MPM on their terms.”

The sensory room was a new addition to MPM’s accessibility program, the release said, which features accommodations like explorer kits featuring 3D objects and braille books, noise-reducing headphones for both adults and children, and the MPM All In visit-planning mobile app.

