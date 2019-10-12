Nicolet High School partners with Generosity Feeds to pack more than 12K meals for those in need

GLENDALE — Hundreds of volunteers prepared meals at Nicolet High School on Saturday, Oct. 12 intended for local families and kids in need — and volunteers said they hoped to make it an annual event.

Boxes and bags filled with food started piling up at Nicolet High School Saturday. In fact, more than 12,000 meals were packed in just two hours.

“It makes me feel great that we’re distributing this to children,” said Matt Korfhage, a student organizer.

Three-hundred volunteers partnered with Generosity Feeds, an organization that feeds hungry children across the country, to prepare the boxes. With 61% of Milwaukee County facing food insecurity, Korfhage, a Nicolet junior, said this was an effort to end hunger.

“So that really inspired me to make a stand, and try to do what I can to help further the community,” said Korfhage.

As a student organizer, Korfhage hoped providing the meals would also help kids with their academic performance.

“They have a lot of struggle in school because they can’t focus on their schoolwork,” said Korfhage.

These meals were rice and bean-based — good for a year from the packaging date. They were set to be distributed to food pantries in Milwaukee and surrounding areas. As the boxes started filling up, so did the hearts of those helping in the fight against hunger.

“I think our ultimate goal is to gather the community around these issues and introduce them to the next steps they can do to continue to be involved,” said Ami Dassowoldenberg, event coordinator.

If you’d like to donate to Generosity Feeds, CLICK HERE.