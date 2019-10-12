Police: 13-year-old struck by vehicle driven by 16-year-old boy in Sheboygan

October 12, 2019
Police: 13-year-old girl struck by vehicle driven by 16-year-old boy in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — A 13-year-old boy was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy in Sheboygan Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12.

It happened just after 2 p.m. near 13th Street and School Avenue.

Police said the vehicle driven by the 16-year-old boy, headed northbound on 13th Street, struck three legally parked vehicles and the 13-year-old, who was standing at the rear bumper of one of the parked vehicles.

He was seriously hurt and taken to Children’s Hospital by helicopter, after initially being taken to a Sheboygan hospital by ambulance.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody.

An investigation was ongoing.



