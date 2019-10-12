× Sheriff: Burlington man out on bond faces drug charges after cocaine, marijuana, Vicodin found in home

RACINE COUNTY — A Burlington man out on bond is facing a number of drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in Burlington Thursday morning, Oct. 10.

Around 10:30 a.m., the search warrant was executed near Morel Drive and Crestview Drive after information was developed by investigators that Edward Kirk, 47. was involved in the sale of cocaine from this residence.

Investigators found 28.8 grams of cocaine, 7.8 grams of marijuana, two Vicodin tablets, a digital scale, a cutting agent, packaging materials, ammunition, and two handguns.

Kirk faces the following charges, filed Friday, Oct. 11:

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine, greater than 15 to 40 grams

Possession of THC

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of an out-of-state felony

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Misdemeanor bail jumping — two counts

Kirk made his initial appearance in court Friday. Cash bond was set at $25,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.

Racine County sheriff’s officials said Kirk has a lengthy criminal history in Wisconsin and Illinois, and was out on bond. Online court records showed an open case out of Kenosha County, filed Aug. 13, in which he was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, domestic abuse. According to online court records, $500 cash bond was posted on Aug. 20.

Meanwhile, he was charged with operating while revoked (revocation due to alcohol/controlled substance/refusal), and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order out of Kenosha County in May. Online court records showed $500 signature bond signed on Oct. 20. Final pre-trial hearings were scheduled for Oct. 28 in these cases.