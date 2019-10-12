Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on I-94 at 35th Street

Posted 10:33 pm, October 12, 2019, by

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

MILWAUKEE — A wrong-way driver was arrested early Saturday, Oct. 12.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3:15 a.m., a report came in regarding a vehicle headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 at 35th Street.

The driver crashed into another vehicle headed eastbound.

A passenger in the striking driver’s vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that was struck were not hurt.

The striking driver was arrested for OWI, first offense, causing injury, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

