Texas mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son’s illnesses

Posted 9:50 am, October 12, 2019, by

mother holding child's hand who fever patients have IV tube.

DALLAS — A Texas woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and surgeries.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright could have received up to 20 years in prison when she was sentenced Friday. She pleaded guilty in mid-August to recklessly causing injury to a child.

Investigators say Bowen-Wright subjected her son to more than 320 hospital visits and 13 surgeries over the first eight years of his life. Child Protective Services removed the boy from her care in 2017 after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital that medical staff determined he didn’t have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.

The child’s father is now the sole managing conservator of the now 10-year-old.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.