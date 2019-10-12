Wisconsin looks to stay unbeaten as they host Michigan State: Badgers lead 13-0

MADISON — After thumping Kent State of the Mid-American Conference last week, Jonathan Taylor and No. 8 Wisconsin look to stay unbeaten when they step back into Big Ten play and host Michigan State at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Spartans look to rebound from a 24-point loss at Ohio State in primetime.

Michigan State will have to contain Taylor, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the Badgers’ five games this season and leads the nation with 16 touchdowns (12 rushing and four receiving).

G A M E F A C E S 🔛#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/HKBAH5TQCG — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 12, 2019

Jonathan Taylor scored his 17th touchdown on the season to get the Badgers on the board.

‼️TOUCHDOWN, WISCONSIN‼️ Jonathan Taylor dives in from one yard out for the score! Badgers on the board first vs. Michigan State!#JT23 || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/GdSm8vBfFi — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 12, 2019

Wisconsin led Michigan State 7-0 with about 4:50 remaining in the first quarter.

Quintez Cephus made his third touchdown catch of the year to extend the Badgers’ lead to 14-0 over Michigan State with about 14:50 remaining in the first half.

‼️TOUCHDOWN, WISCONSIN‼️ WHAT! A! CATCH! Quintez Cephus hauls in a ridiculous 19-yard touchdown grab from Jack Coan!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/7OTOxCB3TN — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 12, 2019