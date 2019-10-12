Woman shot, killed by a Fort Worth police officer in her own home

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by a police officer in her Fort Worth, Texas home after a neighbor called 911 to report the woman’s front door was open, police said. KTVT identified the woman as Atatiana Jefferson, and said she was playing video games with her nephew moments before.

The officers were searching the perimeter of the woman’s home when they saw a person standing near a window inside and one of them opened fire, killing her, Fort Worth police said.

Hours after the shooting, police released a heavily edited version of the officer’s body camera footage. The nearly two-minute video showed officers walking outside the home with flashlights for a few minutes before one of them yelled, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” and shot his weapon through a window.

“The Fort Worth Police Department is releasing available body camera footage to provide transparent and relevant information to the public as we are allowed within the confines of the Public Information Act and forthcoming investigation,” police said.

In its statement, the department also said that it “shares the deep concerns of the public and is committed to completing an extremely thorough investigation of this critical police incident to its resolution.”

In a statement, police said the officers entered the home and gave the woman medical treatment, but she died at the scene.

The officer, who joined the department in April 2018, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Fort Worth Police Officers Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Put your hands up! Show me your hands!’

Officers responded to the woman’s home after dispatchers received a call around 2:25 a.m. from a person saying his or her neighbor’s front door was open, police said.

In the body camera video, when the officers first arrived at the house, the door was open and the lights were on, but no one could be seen.

The officers then walked around the home and into the dark holding a flashlight. At some point, one of them quickly approached a window with his weapon drawn.

Within seconds, the officer yelled, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” and fired through the window. The officer did not appear to identify himself as police before firing his weapon.

The officer drew his weapon and fired one shot after “perceiving a threat,” police said. The officers found a firearm when they entered the room, the department’s statement said.

The video released by police showed two mostly blurred clips that appeared to be from inside the home, showing a firearm.

CNN requested the unedited body camera footage, an incident report, and dispatch audio from the 911 call that prompted the response, but a police spokesperson said nothing additional would be released at this time.