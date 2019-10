× 1 hurt in rollover crash involving 2 vehicles near 68th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — One person was hurt in a crash near 68th Street and Burleigh Street in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Milwaukee police confirmed the crash involved two vehicles, and one of the vehicles rolled over.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.