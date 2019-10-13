16-year-old boys arrested for reckless homicide after woman killed by falling log in Ohio state park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Ohio -- Ohio police arrested two 16-year-old boys on charges of reckless homicide after a woman was killed by a falling log in a state park.

Victoria Schafer, 44, was at Hocking Hills State Park when she was hit by a falling section of a tree and later pronounced dead at the scene, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesman, David Roorbach, said in a statement. She died on Sept. 2.

"Investigators later found evidence suggesting the incident was not a natural occurrence," the statement said.

During the investigation into the incident, detectives learned about two teenage boys who may have been involved, the Hocking County Sheriff's Office said.

The two boys confessed when they were interviewed by investigators.

They were taken into custody on Oct. 10 and charged with reckless homicide, the sheriff's office said.

Due to their age, authorities were not releasing their names, the two agencies said.

"I appreciate the public's valuable contributions to this case and the perseverance and determination of the investigators," ODNR Director Mary Mertz said in the statement.