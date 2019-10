× 2 hurt in head-on crash near Pennsylvania and Ramsey in Cudahy

CUDAHY — Two people were hurt in a head-on crash near Pennsylvania Avenue and Ramsey Avenue in Cudahy.

Officials with the Cudahy Fire Department said one person from each of the vehicles involved was taken to the hospital from the scene.

We’re told the injuries were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.