36-year-old man shot near Teutonia and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old man is injured following a shooting near Teutonia and Atkinson early Sunday, Oct. 13.

Police say the incident happened around 12 a.m. The victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening and was conveyed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigation shows the incident stemmed from an argument that happened shortly before the shooting.