HARTLAND-- Aubrey Hamilton is a senior at Arrowhead High School. She plays on the varsity volleyball team. She's helped Arrowhead's volleyball team become one of the top teams in the state. Aubrey is hoping that she can get the team back to the State tournament this season and win it all. She verbally committed as a freshman to play volleyball at Notre Dame.

Aubrey Hamilton

Arrowhead High School

Senior

Volleyball