Celebrate National Seafood Month with a delicious meal from Bonefish Grill

Posted 2:06 pm, October 13, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Who doesn't love fresh seafood? Even though many people associate eating lobster with summertime, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy it in this fall weather, too. After all, October is National Seafood Month!

Bonefish Grill Chef Catherine Sharkey stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, Oct. 13 to share three delicious entrees diners can enjoy in October: Lobster Tail, Lobster Thermidor Gnocchi and a Lobster Roll. Sharkey also served up a Fresh Apple Martini and apple cookie dessert.

To learn more about Bonefish Grill, click HERE. 

